Waltair DRM conducts safety inspection at Koraput railway station

February 05, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along with senior officers conducted safety inspection at Koraput railway station to check compliance of various safety rules and competency of railway staff employed at the station.

The DRM also conducted safety audit of the accident relief train, medical emergency relief train and engineering relief special train.

The safety audit was also conducted at Koraput station yard in order to check compliance of various safety items related to Over Head Equipment (OHE), Points & Crossings, track circuits etc. The DRM inspected various safety aspects related to yard layout, tracks, relay room, battery room and signals at the station yard. He interacted with the station staff to gauge their awareness of safety rules and inquired about safety practices, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The motto of the safety audit was to ensure that safety protocols and rules were being followed diligently at the specified locations and station yards and enhance safety standards in railway operations.

Further, DRM and the team of officers inspected Koraput railway station to check various amenities, platforms, waiting rooms, approaches, parcel office and booking office and reviewed the facilities, inspected offices and interacted with the field staff and reviewed the progress of various works with the officials.

