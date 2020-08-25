Waltair Division organising ‘Fit India Freedom Run’

The programme to continue till October 2

A ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ is being organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway from August 15 to October 2, all over the division. All the departments have been directed to organise a fitness run on a daily basis.

The staff and their family members were motivated to take part in large numbers to make the programme a grand success. During the run, all the protocols related to COVID-19, including social distancing, are being observed, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi said on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that the objective of the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ was to encourage fitness among the railway personnel and the general public to get rid of obesity, sluggishness, stress, anxiety and other disorders. The programme assumes greater importance in the context of COVID-19 and the need to boost immunity.