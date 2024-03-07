Waltair Division organises seminar on gender sensitisation

March 07, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A seminar on gender sensitisation was organised as part of International Women’s Day celebrations held at DRM s Office, here, on Wednesday.

K. Sitamanikyam, professor from Dr. BR Ambedkar College for Law, Andhra University, delivered the talk focusing on the need for ensuring a safe working space for women. A total of 24 frontline women employees in the safety and front-line offices (Railway Protection Force, Commercial, Operating, Engineering, Medical) received merit certificates along with cash awards for their outstanding contribution. Recognition was also extended to five all-women groups, such as station masters, Meri Saheli of RPF, and an all-women bogie maintenance team. These groups received group certificates of merit and cash awards for their collective achievements.

Women Awardee Programs are being conducted in multiple locations, including Visakhapatnam, Koraput, Vizianagaram, Diesel Loco Shed, Electrical Loco Shed, and the Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute. The program, organised by the welfare wing of the Personnel Department under the guidance of Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, involved women employees across different grades—the initiative aimed to recognise and appreciate women’s efforts in various departments.

An all-women crew coaching train is being planned to operate on the eve of International Women’s Day. This initiative not only highlights women’s achievements in the railway sector but also serves as a symbol of empowerment and equality.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, who chaired the meeting, said that the activities taken up as part of the International Women’s Day collectively contribute to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace for women across Waltair Division, showcasing the division’s commitment to gender equality and recognising the valuable contribution of women employees.