Waltair Division completes safety works during lockdown period

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has taken up safety-related engineering works by utilising the time and workforce during the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railways had suspended passenger train services from March 25 and that allowed it to complete pending maintenance works, including track renewals, repairs, reconditioning of railway track and renewal of scissor crossovers.

The division has carried out Through Rail Renewal (primary) of 28 track kilometres in Sigadam-Chipurupalli and Gajapatinagaram– Komatipalli sections. For the safety and smooth running of trains, 12 thick web switches were laid during the month. Deep screening of 16 km track was carried out in Rayagada – Theruvali section with BCM machine. The permanent speed restriction of 50 km/hr between Kumharsodhra to Gidam in KK line, has been cancelled and speed increased to sectional speed of 55 km/hr, thereby achieving a saving of nine minutes of running time. Further, permanent speed restrictions between Mallividu-Lakkavarapukota and Jeypore- Dhanapur in KK Line have been lifted thereby achieving a saving of running time, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar on Tuesday.

Two Diamond crossings in Waltair Marshalling Yard cabins, which were existing on wooden layout have been replaced with pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers layout, thereby increasing safety and enhancing the asset reliability and ease in maintenance effort.

Apart from these, several track maintenance works were carried out over the division with observation of social distancing and COVID-19 protocol.