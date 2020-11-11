Visakhapatnam

VSP trade unions serve strike notice

All trade unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have given a strike notice to the CMD and of RINL, VSP, in view of the joint call for a strike on November 26. The strike will be observed from 6 a.m. on November 26 to 6 a.m. on November 27.

The demands of the employees include: not to go ahead with the joint venture with POSCO, immediate wage settlement for both permanent and contract workers, compassionate employment in case of death due to COVID-19, no disinvestment /strategic sale of RINL and management contribution to RINL employees pension scheme should not be less than 9% of the salary of the employee.

