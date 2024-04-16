VSP trade leaders seek Collector’s intervention over non-release of coking coal

April 16, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) trade union leaders met Visakhapatnam Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, seeking immediate intervention over non-release of coking coal from Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) to the steel plant.

D. Adinarayana, N. Ramachandra Rao, J. Ayodhya Ram, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, Boddu Paidiraju, Dommeti Apparao and Srinivas Naidu along with the leaders presented the petition to the Collector at the latter’s chamber, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ayodhya Ram said that the Adani Port Authority has stopped the discharge of about 2 lakh tonnes of coking coal in two vessels from foreign countries, including Australia to the steel plant for the past week. The representatives of the port said that they have failed to release the coal due to the workers’ protest.