Visakhapatnam

VSP official dies in road accident

An official of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) died in a road accident at Ukkunagaram under Steel Plant police station limits, on Sunday.

The incident occurred while he was returning home after completing his shift.

The deceased was identified as Mallepudi Chandrapal (53), working as a Senior Manager, Blast Furnace department, VSP, and a resident of Sector-VI, Ukkunagaram.

According to reports, on November 14, Chandrapal had attended night shift. Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, the victim was returning home. The motorcycle he was riding hit the median. He sustained severe head injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.

