VPT sets up quarantine facility and isolation ward

Visakhapatnam Port Trust has established a quarantine facility at Sports Stadium Complex and an isolation ward for suspected COVID-19 patients at Golden Jubilee Hospital with 10 beds.

VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao said on Monday that for observation and quarantining of ship crew who are signing off/signing on and for the suspected contacts of COVID-19 patients the quarantine facility had been established with 20 beds.

As on date, 22 ship crew members reported to the quarantine centre and all of them tested negative. Mr. Rao said they had taken all precautionary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Shipping.

Stating that they were strictly implementing social distancing and personal hygiene in all the departments and at the time of cargo handling, he said there was no dearth of Personal Protective Equipment. “VPT is having enough stocks of PPE for the use in the port hospital and at operational areas of the port,” he stated.