Vizag youngsters develop ‘Bhai’ app for women in distress

In an attempt to make it easy for the women in distress to alert the police and family members, two youngsters from the city have developed an app for android cellphones titled ‘Bhai’.

How it works

E. Jeevan and A. Shankar have designed the app. “In case of emergency, the users can hit the ‘alert button’ in the app and a message will be sent to the nearest police station. The family members or trusted contacts who have installed the app will also receive the alert.

“People who have downloaded the app will receive a notification as soon as any user clicks the alert button. They can also see the location of the person in distress. The users can add trusted contacts in the app. The app will send alerts to the people within 20 km radius. A message mentioning the location of the user seeking help will also be sent to all the trusted contacts even if they do not install the app,” explained Mr. Jeevan, while demonstrating the feature of the app here on Wednesday.

Offline mode

Mr. Jeevan said that they were working on several features so that the distress alert will be sent to police and trusted contacts in offline mode. “We are sure to get this feature done in the next few days,” he said.

Mr. Jeevan, son of a head constable, said that the spurt in the crimes against women had prompted him to develop the app. “We started working on the app from December 2 last year and developed it within two months. The app will be available in Google Play Store for download from January 26,” he added.