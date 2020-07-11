Visakhapatnam

Vizag student wins drawing competition

A student of Std. VIII of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Ashwika Kundan Vobbilisetti, bagged the first prize in the online art/drawing competition conducted by CSIR-NISCAIR on the theme ‘Coronavirus An Invisible Enemy.’ Her drawing depicted how important it is for all to prioritise social distancing during the COVID -19 pandemic and precautions to be taken against its spread. She is rewarded with three years of subscription to Science Reporter or Vigyan Pragati.

The Director of the School Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated Ms. Ashwika.

