Vizag set to become a hub for employment generation: Jagan

‘The city has potential to become a centre for quality education’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Visakhapatnam is poised to become a major hub for employment generation.

Addressing a review meeting on IT policy, Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) and digital libraries on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that infrastructure being created by the government and the international airport would transform the city into an attractive destination. He also observed that the city had tremendous potential to become a centre for quality education.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the objective of the IT policy was to provide good jobs for the youth, and wanted that priority be given to imparting high-end skills to the students.

‘Promote WFH ecosystem’

He suggested that a top-notch IT university should be set up in Visakhapatnam. He also stated that incentives would be given to the IT companies every year, and instructed the officials to boost the Work From Home (WFH) ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking steps to provide high-speed Internet in the villages and set up digital libraries in the rural areas. It was targeted to provide Internet connectivity to 4,000 villages by December.

Concept cities

He directed the officials to identify land for the concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur, and wanted an action plan for the same. Officials informed the Chief Minister that construction works related to YSR EMCs were going on at a brisk pace, and they were scheduled to be launched in October.

Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Principal Secretaries Gopala Krishna Dwivedi (Panchayat Raj) and G. Jaya Lakshmi (Information Technology), Energy Secretary N. Srikant, Panchayat Raj Commissioner M. Girija Shankar, and YSR EMCs CEO M. Nanda Kishore were present.