Vizag registered 180% rise in cybercrime cases in 2019

Cybercrime has topped the list of offences reported from the city in 2019, with a whopping 180% rise when compared to last year, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said here on Tuesday.

“Around 280 cybercrime cases were reported this time when compared to 100 in 2018. The property loss in cybercrimes has been estimated to be more than 50% of the total figure of ₹7.89 crore for all categories of crime,” said Mr. Meena while addressing the annual media meet.

Forensic lab

Cybercrime will be among the top three priorities of the Police Commissionerate in 2020. “We have plans to strengthen cybercrime police station and cyber forensic laboratory,” he said.

However, Mr. Meena said there was a drop in the overall crime rate, while bodily crimes, white-collar crimes and crimes against women witnessed a marginal increase.

Referring to the statistics, he said around 6,090 crimes were reported in 2019 when compared to 6,492 in 2018 and 6,177 in the previous year.

Coming to bodily crimes, the number went up to 1,747 from 1,686 last year. Murder cases came down 30 in 2018 and 18, while kidnapping and abduction cases saw a rise from 50 to 81 that included 46 elopement and 25 missing cases. The police had a major breakthrough when it busted a child kidnapping gang and rescued six children.

In white-collar crime category, 874 cases were registered when compared to 813 last year. Mr. Meena attributed the rise to around 100 cheating cases related to cybercrime.

There was a sharp drop in property offences as the number stood at 849 when compared to 1,256 in 2018 and 1,727 in the previous year. “This has been the lowest figure in the last 23 years, except for 2002 and 2003 when it dropped below the 800 mark. There was a drop in all categories of crime under this segment such as house break-ins, robberies, snatchings and two-wheeler thefts,” said Mr. Meena.

Accident count drops

Even as 2019 saw a drop in fatal accidents, it remains an area of concern for the city police.

As many as 1,661 fatal accidents were reported in 2019 when compared to 1,746 in 2018. The fatalities also dropped to 314 from 323. Mr. Meena attributed it to the measures undertaken in the last few months. “The initiatives we took in September appear to be yielding results,” he said.

From September to December, 486 accidents with 74 fatalities were reported when compared to 108 deaths in 604 accidents during the corresponding period in 2018. “Yet, more needs to be done,” said Mr. Meena.

‘Spandana’ programme

During the ‘Spandana’ programme, the city police received 3,451 complaints including 320 land grab, 404 cheating and 626 atrocities against women in 2019. The police filed 796 FIRs and solved 2,431 cases. The police rescued 79 boys and 26 girls in ‘Operation Muskaan’, added Mr. Meena.