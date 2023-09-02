Vizag International Cruise Terminal to be inaugurated by Union Minister on September 4

September 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The much awaited Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT) will finally be operational from the coming week. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the terminal on the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) premises here on September 4.

“Mr. Sonowal will inaugurate total four projects worth ₹333.56 crore on the VPA premises on September 4. The VICT will be one among them,” said an official release from VPA on Saturday. The VICT was developed with an investment of ₹96.05 crore. The Union Tourism Ministry contributed ₹38.50 crore from its side. Passenger vessels with a capacity of 2,000 passengers per vessel and the vessel’s draft of 8.1 metres can be operated at the terminal.

This apart, the three other projects that would be opened by the Union Minister. One of them will be the `covered storage shed’ at the R-11 area, built at a cost of ₹33.80 crore. The shed has a capacity to store 84,000 tons of bulk and bagged cargo. “The shed is covered to reduce the pollution from storing the open cargo that comes in bulk,” the VPA official said. The revamped berth of OR 1 will also be inaugurated.

“OR1 out of three berths will be inaugurated on September 4. Remaining berths by October 31, 2024, ” the Port official said.

The fourth project will be the Truck Parking Terminal (TPT) in the area of 20 acres with an investment of ₹36.05 crore. The terminal can accomodate 666 number of vehicles.