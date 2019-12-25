Vizag has ready-built infra for executive capital: YSRCP

Establishing executive capital in Visakhapatnam will not cost much as the city has ready-built infrastructure, YSR Congress Party senior leader Koyya Prasad Reddy has said.

Addressing the media along with party leaders here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad Reddy justified Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to create executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

He said the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had also favoured making Visakhapatnam the capital and blamed the TDP for instigating the farmers of 29 villages in the Amaravati capital region to take to streets in protest against the proposal mooted by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the experts’ committee headed by former IAS officer G.N. Rao. Mr. Reddy said there was jubilation among all sections of people over the proposal made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked all political parties, including the TDP, to understand why its leaders in North Andhra have not criticised the move to create three capitals.

Backward areas

While stating that several areas in North Andhra remained backward, he said the BCs and the marginalised sections welcomed the idea to develop Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. The YSRCP leader said Visakhapatnam received major projects like Health City, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, upgradation of Visakhapatnam Airport as international airport when late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.