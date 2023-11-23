HamberMenu
Vizag fishing harbour fire victims get compensation of ₹7.11 crore

A sum of ₹10,000 each has also been given to 400 workers who were working in the boats damaged in the incident, says Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju

November 23, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Ministers and other people’s representatives paying a cheque for the compensation amount to the victims of the fire accident at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, on Thursday.

Ministers and other people’s representatives paying a cheque for the compensation amount to the victims of the fire accident at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The victims of the major fire at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 received financial assistance from the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday (November 23).

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju said that the government paid ₹7,11,76,000 as compensation for the damages done to the properties including 49 boats and others to the affected families. A sum of ₹10,000 was also given to 400 workers each who were dependents on these boats that were damaged in the fire.

Cheques for the compensation amount were presented to the affected families at the Zilla Parishad Meeting Hall in the presence of Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Tippala Nagi Reddy and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, and YSRCP regional co-ordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prompt response to the plight of the victims is commendable. The compensation paid within 48 hours of the estimation is historic. The government has compensated 80% of the total value of the boats damaged in the fire,” said Mr. Appalaraju, adding that nearly ₹150 crore had been allocated for the modernisation of the fishing harbour and that loan facility would be provided for purchasing boats.

The government would also give subsidies for biodegradable boats, said Mr. Amarnath. “Steps will be taken to provide 75% discount to the buyers of mechanised boats,” he said.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the Chief Minister wanted that such incident did not recur.

“The fishermen should use the compensation money for a good cause and repair their boats immediately. If the money is not enough, we will provide support in the form of loan. Steps will also be taken to help the fishermen who lost their lives during the Cyclone Hudhud,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

