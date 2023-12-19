GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizag cricketer K.S. Bharat to play for Kolkatta Knight Riders in the coming IPL season

December 19, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Bharat

K.S. Bharat

India’s wicketkeeper batsman and cricketer from Visakhapatnam K. Srikar Bharat will be playing for Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) for this 2024 IPL season. He was picked up by the KKR for his base price of ₹50 lakh during the auctions which were held in Dubai on Tuesday. KS Bharat was released from Gujarat Titans, the franchise he featured in the last season. He had also played for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Currently Mr Bharat was picked up as backup wicketkeeper for India’s tour of South Africa Test matches which will begin from December 26, after being named as replacement for Ishan Kishan.

