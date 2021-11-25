Vizag cop on patrol killed in hit and run accident

K. Eswara Rao’s vehicle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 near Yendada Junction.

Inspector of Three Town Police Station, K Eswara Rao, died when the police patrolling vehicle in which he was moving on duty, was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 near Yendada Junction, in Visakhapatnam City, in the wee hours on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Home Guard. Santosh who was also there in the vehicle, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 a.m. when the police personnel who had just completed their night rounds were returning home.

According to the traffic police, Inspector Eswara Rao died on the spot after he suffered severe head injuries in the accident, while Home Guard Santosh was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, ACP (Disha PS) Prem Kajal, senior police officials reached the spot after coming to know about the accident. The police are yet to check the CCTV footage and investigations are on.

Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha and other police personnel have expressed shock over the incident.