Viswa Hindi Parishad to strive to make Hindi as an official language at the UN

April 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Viswa Hindi Parishad will strive to promote the use of Hindi language across India and the globe, to make Hindi as one of the official languages at the UN, and to promote regional languages by making people from North India to learn at least one South Indian language.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Parishad’s national president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and its general secretary Bipin Kumar said that it’s a matter of pride for Indians that many nations were following Indian traditions and culture, and on Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s call 170 nations had adopted yoga. The United Nations had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad recalled that when Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Minister for External Affairs, he spoke in Hindi for the first time at the UNO, and later after he became the Prime Minister, he had spoken several times in Hindi at the UNO. Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had also spoken in Hindi at the UNO.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said that a two-third majority of the member nations was needed to make Hindi as the official language at the UNO. The importance of Indians was growing across the globe, with their participation in the local elections in those countries. The Parishad would make efforts to enlist their support, at the time of voting, to make Hindi as one of the official languages at the UNO.

Mr. Bipin Kumar said that South Indians should learn Hindi as it would open up a vista of employment opportunities for them. North Indians should learn one South Indian language. This would help in knowing one another’s traditions and culture, he said.

