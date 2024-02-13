GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishal Gunni is new DIG of Visakha Range

February 13, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Vishal Gunni taking charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Visakhapatnam Range, on Monday.

Vishal Gunni taking charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Visakhapatnam Range, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Vishal Gunni took charge as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Visakhapatnam Range Police on Monday.

Police stations of five districts — Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam-Parvatipuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Anakapalli come under the range’s jurisdiction.

Mr. Gunni is the third officer to head the range after the district reorganisation exercise.

The incumbent DIG, S. Harikrishna, was promoted as Inspector General (IG) and transferred to the office of Director General of Police, Vijayawada.

Mr. Gunni had earlier worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) in Vijayawada city, before taking the charge as DIG here. He had experience of working in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district too. From 2013 to 2015, he had worked as the ASP of Narsipatnam sub-division, and as the Officer on Special Duty of Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to mediapersons after taking charge, Mr. Gunni said that tribal districts like Manyam-Parvathipuram and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) will be given first priority. He added that reining in ganja smuggling and cultivation in the agency’s areas is one of his top priorities.

Mr. Gunni stated that all the police personnel would be friendly and cooperative with the public and the media round the clock. He requested media representatives to take official versions of the department before publishing news reports. The department also keeps a close watch on social media platforms that spread false information, he said.

“This will not only help people get the right information on ongoing issues, but also help protect the values of the organisations responsible,” Mr. Gunni opined.

