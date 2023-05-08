Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leader seeks apology from former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju for allegedly speaking against North Andhra

May 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chairman of NREDCAP and YSRCP North Constituency Coordinator K.K. Raju demanded an apology from former MLA and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju for his alleged comments against North Andhra, especially Visakhapatnam, which could hurt the sentiments of the people of the region.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. K.K. Raju alleged that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had recently attended a talk show with a TV channel and had spoken against Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital. His statements have hurt Vizagites and he should apologise to them immediately, before they launch a protest, Mr. K.K. Raju said.

He alleged that the senior BJP leader was trying to impress the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as he was eyeing an MLA seat in the coming elections.

Deputy Mayor K. Satish and a few YSRCP corporators were present.