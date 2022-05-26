Visakhapatnam: YSRCP bus yatra participants to hold public meet at Gajuwaka

The Ministers, chairpersons of various corporations and other bodies pertaining to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities, who are participating in the bus yatra being organised by the YSRCP, will address a public meet at Gajuwaka on Friday.

The ruling party is organising the bus yatra to highlight the initiatives launched by the YSRCP government for the welfare of those communities, which began in Srikakulam on Thursday evening.

Addressing the media at Gajuwaka, YSRCP leader Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy said that the government was according a top priority to the welfare of the weaker sections.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought political recognition to the people from these communities, by giving them certain posts.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched a vilification campaign against the YSRCP government as the people from the weaker sections are getting closer to the ruling party. Contrary to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision of empowering the weaker sections, the TDP has always used them as a vote bank without caring for their welfare,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He also appealed to the public to attend the public meet at Gajuwaka.