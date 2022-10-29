Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Venkata Murali Krishna appointed as assistant coach of Indian Para-Badminton Team

Badminton player and coach Venkata Murali Krishna Mukala of Laqshya Badminton Academy was appointed as the assistant coach of the Indian Para-Badminton Team. The BWF Para-Badminton World Championship 2022 will be held from November 1 to 6 at Tokyo in Japan. Various badminton association members from the city, players and students of Laqshya Badminton Academy congratulated Mr. Murali on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 7:23:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-venkata-murali-krishna-appointed-as-assistant-coach-of-indian-para-badminton-team/article66069930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY