Badminton player and coach Venkata Murali Krishna Mukala of Laqshya Badminton Academy was appointed as the assistant coach of the Indian Para-Badminton Team. The BWF Para-Badminton World Championship 2022 will be held from November 1 to 6 at Tokyo in Japan. Various badminton association members from the city, players and students of Laqshya Badminton Academy congratulated Mr. Murali on the occasion.
Visakhapatnam: Venkata Murali Krishna appointed as assistant coach of Indian Para-Badminton Team
