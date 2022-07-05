Visakhapatnam: two-week orientation course on ‘Gandhian Communication’ to be conducted for students

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor releases a poster on the course

A two-week orientation course on ‘Gandhian Communication will be conducted for students by Gandhian Studies Centre of Andhra University. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy released the poster regarding the orientation course. He said that the students should be taught on Gandhian Communication methods to understand his teachings.

‘Free of cost’

Director of the Gandhian Studies Centre Challa Ramakrishna said that the course would be conducted free of cost and in the evenings for students only. Thirty students would be taken for each batch on first-come-first-served basis. Students can contact the Director of Gandhian Studies Centre.