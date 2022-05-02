Visakhapatnam: two held, ganja seized in different cases

P. Santosh, 20, of Madhavadhara area, was apprehended by the City Task Force (CTF) police, on Beach Road here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the CTF team under the supervision of ACP Trinadh Rao conducted a raid and apprehended the accused at Madhavadhara and seized 3 kg of ganja and a mobile. The accused and the seized material was handed over to the Kancharapalem Police Station for further investigation.

In a separate case, Gowtham Reddy, 20, of Maddilapalem, was taken into custody by during a narcotics drive, being conducted by CTF Police along with the Dog Squad, near Sea Green hotel, on Beach Road on Sunday. The police seized 150 gm ganja, a bike and a mobile phone from the accused and handed over the accused and the seized material to the Three Town Police station for further investigation.

The raids were conducted on the instructions of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.