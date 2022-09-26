Visakhapatnam: Tribal Food Fair organised in Andhra University

NSS volunteers regale audience with Dhimsa dance and folk songs

Students of Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Andhra University, presenting food items at the Tribal Food Fair in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah from September 1 to 30.

This year, the key themes are “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha”.

As part of this programme, the NSS unit of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Andhra University, conducted a Tribal Food Fair based on the theme, "Traditional Foods for Women and Children in Tribal Areas", here on Monday.

Students performing Dhimsa dance in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

T. Sobhasri, Principal, IASE, S. Harinath, NSS Coordinator of Andhra University, T. Sharon Raju, HoD Department of Education, K.V.R. Prasanna Kumari, NSS Programme Officer, and other teaching staff of IASE and various departments of Andhra University participated.

NSS volunteers of IASE enthralled audience with cultural events such as Dhimsa dance and folk songs.

Different varieties of traditional tribal food were cooked and displayed by the students hailing from the tribal regions.