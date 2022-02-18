Visakhapatnam: there is nothing for citizens and city development in proposed GVMC budget, alleges CPI(M)

‘Withdraw proposal to allocate ₹100 crore for development of Mudasarlova Park’

Floor leader of the CPI(M) and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, has criticised the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) proposed budget prepared for the financial year 2022-23, with an estimate of about ₹4,061 crore. He alleged that the proposed budget does not cater to the needs of citizens and the city development.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the GVMC officials had prepared the budget without giving priority to slum development and education. In the budget, the GVMC expects a revenue generation of ₹545 crore through property tax, ₹55 crore through garbage collection, ₹386 crore through drinking water supply charges, ₹291 crore through building plan fee and ₹20 crore through trade licences. These proposals will definitely burden citizens in the coming financial year, he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the corporation has not paid attention to provide basic amenities in the merged localities in Anakapalle and Bheemunipatnam. No adequate budget allocations were made to improve facilities in them, he said.

He alleged that the civic body has proposed allocation of about ₹100 crore for development of Mudasarlova Park and demanded that the the proposal be rolled back immediately.