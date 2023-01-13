HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders celebrate Bhogi by burning G.O. no. 1 copies in bonfire

‘People are not happy over the state of affairs and will teach a lesson to YSRCP in the next election’

January 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated Bhogi at the TDP office by burning the copies of G.O. no. 1 that bans public meetings on roads. The leaders said that High Court gave a jolt to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by suspending. the G.O.

Speaking during the programme, former MLA & TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government reminds him of the British rule which focussed on suppressing the freedom fighters. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unaware of how a democratic country would function. He said that people were not at all happy over the state of affairs and would teach the YSRCP a lesson in the coming elections.

A number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took part in Bhogi celebrations organised by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao near his house at Pandurangapuram here on Friday.

Similarly, YSRCP leaders organised Bhogi by lighting bonfire at the party office at Maddilapalem on Friday. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath attended the programme as the chief guest.

Colourful rangolis were drawn in the front yards, while gangireddulu and haridasulu performed during the programme adding to the festive atmosphere. Woman and children took part in cultural programmes as part of the festival.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.