Visakhapatnam: take steps to prevent vector-borne diseases, municipal officials told

‘Ensure all the mosquito breeding spots are destroyed’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised an orientation programme for around 350 malaria department staff, including workers. on seasonal diseases at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday. Resource persons, including District Malaria Officer and Health Department officials, took up classes to sensitise about the vector-borne diseases and the steps to be taken to prevent them.

Speaking during the programme, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has advised the staff to be very alert in the coming next four months (till November). He said that the staff should strive for the success of ‘Friday-Dry day’ initiative and ensure all the mosquito breeding spots are destroyed.

Citing some examples which he had seen during his morning inspections, the Commissioner suggested the staff to check even the sunshades on the house, left over flexis and bike covers. “We would ensure every sachivalayam has a spraying machine and fogging machine, so that the anti-larval operations are carried out well,” he said.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stressed the need to taking up sanitation work perfectly to ensure mosquitoes do not rise.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi said that cases should be detected early to ensure there are no deaths in the cases. She said that testing kits are being provided at all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres.

District Malaria Officer K. Mani and other officials conducted classes to the staff.

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and Zonal Commissioners took part.