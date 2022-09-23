Visakhapatnam: stop special drive to collect user charges, CPI(M) tells GVMC Commissioner

Members of the CPI(M) submitted a representation to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu requesting him to stop the special drive being organised to collect user charges for garbage collection from the public. He said that the GVMC officials have launched a drive from September 23 to 30, to collect the user charges. The officials have given instructions to the sachivalayam staff to collect the amounts and they had a target of ₹25 crore, said party corporator (Ward 78) B. Ganga Rao and party secretary M. Jaggunaidu. The CPI(M) leaders said that the sachivalayam staff were also under serious pressure as they were being given memos.