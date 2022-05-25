Visakhapatnam: step up vigil in Steel Plant Township, Corporator urges Police Commissioner

‘People are in a state of panic after series of chain snatching incidents’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and corporator of Ward 78 B. Ganga Rao has urged Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to take precautionary measures and tighten the police vigil in the Ukkunagaram Township, to ensure safety and security of the residents.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner on Wednesday, he said that people from Ukkunagaram are in a state of panic after a series of chain snatching incidents. Women are frightened to go for walking or to the temples, he said, adding that parked vehicles in the quarters are also being stolen by unidentified persons.

Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that police have been responding only after the occurance of some incidents and urged them to take stringent measures and increase security both during the day and night.