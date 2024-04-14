Visakhapatnam Steel Plant observes National Fire Service Day

April 14, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant observed National Fire Service Day at its RINL-CISF Fire wing here on Sunday to pay homage to the gallant firemen who lost their lives in the Bombay Dock explosion on April 14 in 1944 and subsequent years. It is a weeklong celebration and will continue up to April 20. Conduct of awareness camps to the employees, family members and other general public will be conducted as part of the celebrations, according to Arun Kanti Bagchi, Director (projects) & additional charge Director (operations), RINL-VSP.

Mr. Bagchi highlighted the future prospect of the VSP as the Centre of Excellence.

CISF Visakhapatnam enior Commandant Attar Mohammed Haneef spoke about the contribution of the fire personnel in the past one year at the steel plant that saved assets worth, crores of rupees, and the lives of staff and workers in various fire accidents.