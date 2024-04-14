GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant observes National Fire Service Day

Awareness camps will be conducted as part of the weeklong celebrations, says official

April 14, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant observed National Fire Service Day at its RINL-CISF Fire wing here on Sunday to pay homage to the gallant firemen who lost their lives in the Bombay Dock explosion on April 14 in 1944 and subsequent years. It is a weeklong celebration and will continue up to April 20. Conduct of awareness camps to the employees, family members and other general public will be conducted as part of the celebrations, according to Arun Kanti Bagchi, Director (projects) & additional charge Director (operations), RINL-VSP.

Mr. Bagchi highlighted the future prospect of the VSP as the Centre of Excellence.

CISF Visakhapatnam enior Commandant Attar Mohammed Haneef spoke about the contribution of the fire personnel in the past one year at the steel plant that saved assets worth, crores of rupees, and the lives of staff and workers in various fire accidents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.