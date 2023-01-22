HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: special train services extended to clear passenger rush

January 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The railways decided to extend the following special train in order to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala will leave Secunderabad at 4.35 p.m. on Mondays from February 6 to 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.20 a.m. and depart at 4.40 a.m. to reach Agartala on Thursday at 3 a.m.

Train no. 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special will leave Agartala on Fridays from February 10 to March 3 at 6.10 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday at 3.05 a.m. and depart at 03.15 a.m. to reach Secunderabad on Sunday at 4.15 p.m., according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on Sunday.

The trains will stop at Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

