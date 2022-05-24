Visakhapatnam: some trains cancelled to facilitate modernisation works

Train no. 22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) via Rayagada weekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 29 and June 5, 12 and 19 will be cancelled due to safety-related modernisation works in various parts of the country.

Train no. 22848 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on May 31 and June 7, 14 and 21 will remain cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltar A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, the following trains will be cancelled on May 28 and 29. They are: 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada express, 18302 Rayagada- Sambalpur express, 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity express, 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam intercity express, 18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa express, 18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam express, 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train, 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train, 18417 Puri-Gunupur express and 18418 Gunupur- Puri express.

Short-termination

Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur express, leaving Howrah on June 3 will short terminate at Sambalpur and 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, scheduled to leave Jagdalpur on June 4, will short originate from Sambalpur.