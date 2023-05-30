Visakhapatnam: Social awareness key to success at Civil Services examination, says GVMC Commissioner

May 30, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that social awareness plays a key role for achieving success in the Civil Services examination, conducted by the UPSC.

The Commissioner participated in a meeting, organised by the Alluri Vignana Kendram (AVK), to felicitate candidates, who have achieved success in the recent Civil Services examination.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Varma said that understanding of society would help the successful candidates in providing better services to the people, after they join duty. He, however, said it was wrong on the part of parents to exert pressure on their children to pursue Civil Services. They should be given the option to pursue a career of their choice and encourage in that direction, and parents should not thrust their opinions on their children. He said that there was no need to go to Delhi or Hyderabad to prepare for the Civil Services Examination, and one could study from anywhere, if there was proper guidance and help to the candidate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O) V. Vidyasagar Naidu said that there was no need for a person to be a topper for selection in the Civil Servics examination. Proper planning and steadfast determination were necessary to achieve any goal. Seminars would enable candidates, appearing for Civil Service Examination, to draw inspiration, and to overcome their fears, he said.

AVK secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the kendram was striving to promote quality education by coaching students for various competitive examinations. Medical camps and cultural activities were also being conducted and the focus was on promotion of traditional folk arts.

Later, K. Sahitya, who bagged the 243rd rank, and Boddu Hemanth, who secured the 469th rank (both from Visakhapatnam) in the Civil Services Examination, 2023, were felicitated on the occasion. N. Ashrith, who secured the 353rd rank, failed to attend due to some unavoidable reasons.

AVK Cultural coordinator G. Rajeswara Rao, Alluri Study Circle Director K. Abhimanyu, students and their parents attended.