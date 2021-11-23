Visakhapatnam skaters win gold

Pranavi and Mokshagnya, coached by Chitti Babu and P. Satyanarayana of Club Shivaji Park Skating Association, won a gold in show group events and a silver each in the pair skating and pair dance event.

M. Pranavi and N. Mokshagnya Narayana of Visakhapatnam won a gold and two silver medals in the under-7 to 9 years category of the 33rd Andhra Pradesh Inter-district roller skating artistic championship at Shivaji Park, on Monday.

By virtue of this performance, the duo made it to the nationals to be held soon.

