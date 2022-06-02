Visakhapatnam: Several trains cancelled by East Coast Railway for modernisation works

A few trains cancelled earlier have now been restored

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of a few trains to facilitate modernisation works on June 4 and 5.

The trains cancelled are: 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, 18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express, 18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express, 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train, 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special, 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express, 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express, 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express and 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

A few trains which were cancelled earlier due to modernisation works have now been restored in view of the demand due to the summer rush.

The trains restored are: 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, which will run from June 3 onwards as per schedule, 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, which will run from June 4 onwards as per schedule.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.