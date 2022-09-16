Visakhapatnam: sanitation is my top priority, says new GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu

‘Will strive to provide all basic civic amenities to people in the city’

P. Raja Babu took charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Friday in the place of G. Lakshmisha, who was transferred by the State government and appointed as Managing Director, AP Urban Finance Infrastructure & Development Corporation (APUFIDC). Earlier, Mr. Raja Babu was working as Commissioner of AP Transport Department.

Interacting with the newsmen after assuming charge, Mr. Raja Babu said that sanitation would be his top priority.

“Visakhapatnam is one of the biggest municipal corporations in the State. In tune with its rapid growth, sanitation issues will exist. I believe maintaining good sanitation will sort out a number of problems including health issues. So, my top priority is sanitation,” he said.

The new Commissioner said that he would put all efforts to provide all basic civic amenities to the citizens and would strive to ensure there is no inconvenience to them.

He also said that his predecessor G. Lakshmisha has taken up a number of developmental activities, including the ban on single-use plastic. “Plastic ban is a very good initiative to protect the environment and I would take it forward,” he said.

Mr. Raja Babu, who is alumnus of Andhra University, said that he has basic knowledge on the city. He said that he would coordinate with the GVMC staff, Heads, officers and Zonal Commissioners to learn about the issues. He said that he would also coordinate with the members of the council and work together to provide better facilities to the locals.

When asked about the sudden transfer of the former Municipal Commissioner, Mr. Raja Babu said that he was not aware of it.

After taking charge, Mr. Raja Babu met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari at their offices. Deputy Mayors and GVMC officers were present.