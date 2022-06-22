Visakhapatnam: Sainagar Shirdi Express cancelled on June 23

The train No. 18503 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 23, and 18504 Sainagar Shirdi- Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Sainagar Shirdi on June 24, will be cancelled due to yard remodelling and doubling works of Ankai Killa-Manmad section, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, train no. 15227 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur express, leaving Yesvantpur on June 22, and train no. 12254 Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur express, leaving Bhagalpur on June 22, will be cancelled due to agitation in various railway zones.