Visakhapatnam: Sainagar Shirdi Express cancelled on June 23
The train No. 18503 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 23, and 18504 Sainagar Shirdi- Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Sainagar Shirdi on June 24, will be cancelled due to yard remodelling and doubling works of Ankai Killa-Manmad section, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
Similarly, train no. 15227 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur express, leaving Yesvantpur on June 22, and train no. 12254 Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur express, leaving Bhagalpur on June 22, will be cancelled due to agitation in various railway zones.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.