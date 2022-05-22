Visakhapatnam: RPF personnel return valuables to commuters

They rescue two persons, including a woman, near railway station

Quick and timely response by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to complaints is being appreciated by railway passengers.

On May 20, upon receiving a Railmadad complaint regarding left behind luggage in a train at Vzianagaram Railway Station, the duty train escorting staff of RPF Post- Vizianagaram searched and retrieved luggage which was containing property worth ₹40,000 including a gold chain. On the same day, the RPF Visakhapatnam has traced a missing bag containing about ₹5,000 worth valuables to the owner at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Apart from rescuing people in emergency situations and tracing the lost or missing valuables of train passengers, the RPF have also been involved in a number of awareness campaigns about the Do’s & Don’ts, against deboarding running trains and trespassing on the railway tracks.

On May 20, the RPF personnel had rescued two persons, including a woman, who was attempting to end her life near Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

On receiving information through a passers by that a woman was attempting suicide in a garden behind platform number 8, the RPF personnel rushed to the spot, rescued her and handed her over to a shelter home. On the same day, the RPF personnel found an elderly man moving suspiciously near the station. Upon enquiry, they have found that he has left home six months ago due to financial issues. The RPF teams safely handed over him to the shelter home.