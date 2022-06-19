Visakhapatnam: RINL-VSP organises free medical camp

Over 450 people were examined by doctors

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organised a free integrated medical camp at Muthyalammapalem village of Parawada mandal as part of its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative on Sunday.

The camp was coordinated by Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations of Visakhapatnam district.

Senior doctors of Sri Sathya Sai medical service wing, assisted by Medical Sevadal (service wing volunteers), paramedical team of Sri Sathya Sai Medical Centre, conducted the camp.

Representatives of Omega Hospital screened patients for cancer. Patients who need further treatment will be taken to Gayatri Vidya Parishad Hospital, Visakhapatnam, for free treatment.

Medical team from Visakha Eye Hospital assisted in conducting the ophthalmology-related tests. Over 450 villagers from Muthyalammapalem, Dibbapalem, Jalaripeta, Sammangipalem, Naidupalem, Venkatapathipalem, Sammangivanipalem, Hastinapuram, Mettapalam, Rayudugari Ooru, Cheepurupalli, Deepanjalinagar, Gandivanipalem, Gollapeta, Gorusuvanipalem, Dalaipalem and Nandivanipalem were examined by the doctors of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and Visteel General Hospital in the areas of general medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology, dental, gynaecology, ortho and skin.

The villagers were also provided free medicines and lunch.

Dr. Prakash, Chief General Manager(Medical), Visteel General Hospital(VSGH), NS Rao, former Director (Projects), RINL/VSP, representatives of Visakha Eye Hospital, Gayatri Vidya Parishad Hospital, Omega Hospital and officials of Corporate Social Responsibility Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant participated.

R.A. Naidu, medical services wing in-charge of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations , Visakhapatnam, coordinated the camp.