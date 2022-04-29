Visakhapatnam: RINL to organise Hindi Kavi Sammelan on April 30

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, will be organising a national-level Hindi Kavi Sammelan in association with Town Official Language Implementation Committee – TOLIC, on Saturday, from 6.30 p.m. onwards at M.P. Hall, Ukku Club, Ukkunagaram.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, will be the chief guest for the programme.

Prominent Hindi poets Pranav Sharma Sastri (Pilibhit, UP), Kunwar Javed (Kota, Rajasthan), Ranjan Sharma Vishad (Pilibhit, UP), Rahul Awasthee (Bareilly, UP), Sanjay Pandey Gauhar (Pilibhit, UP) and Deepa Gupta (Almora, Uttarakhand) will participate.

Members of Hindi Salahkar Samiti of Ministry of Steel, Gopal Krishan Pharlia, Rinku Kumari, Deshpal Singh Rathore and Shankarlal Purohit will be present.