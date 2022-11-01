Visakhapatnam: rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day

District Collector garlands statue of Mahatma Gandhi and portraits of Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and other officials saluting the national flag in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna hoisted the national flag and recalled the sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations, here on Tuesday.

The Collector garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid tributes. Later, he garlanded the portraits of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallikarjuna recalled that Potti Sriramulu had sacrificed his life for the formation of a separate State on linguistic basis, demanding separation from Madras State. Later, he elaborated on various development works being undertaken in the district.

Students presenting a patriotic dance at a programme, organised on the occasion of AP Formation Day, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari called upon the people to emulate the path shown by Potti Sriramulu. He had fasted for 58 days and sacrificed his life for formation of a separate State, she said.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan were among those who spoke.

Students of various schools presented patriotic dances, songs and skits to mark the occasion.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy, DCP Sumit Sunil Garud, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, Food Commission Member B. Kanta Rao, Chairpersons of various corporations KK Raju, Palla Chinathalli. Kola Guruvulu, Pilla Sujata and K. Ramadevi were present.

A programme was organised, under the aegis of Telugu Dandu, at the statue of Telugu Thalli at Maddilapalem Junction to pay tributes to Amarajeevi.

Students, artistes, litterateurs and luminaries of the city attended paid tributes to Telugu Thalli.

Surapaneni Vijay Kumar and Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad garlanded the statue.

Founder of Telugu Dandu Phanisayana Suri said that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to be established on linguistic basis.

At a separate programme at Anakapalli, District Collector Ravi Pattanshetty called upon the people to work for the development of the State by treading the path shown by Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu. He said that the separate State was achieved only after struggles and called upon the people to strive to uphold his ideals.

Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari said that the national development was possible only when State achieved growth in all spheres.

DRO P. Venkata Ramana also spoke.