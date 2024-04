Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger train to be cancelled from April 11 to 28

April 10, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train No. 07466 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam passenger, leaving Rajahmundry from April 11 to 28, will be cancelled to facilitate rolling stock corridor programme in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

In the return direction, 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from April 11 to 28 will be cancelled., according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Due to safety-related modernisation works in Gangadharpur- Balugaon in Khurda Division, train 18417 Puri-Gunupur express, leaving Puri on April 11, and 12830 Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central express, leaving Bhubaneswar on April 11, will be rescheduled by an hour.