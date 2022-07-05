Visakhapatnam: railway offiicials organise safety awareness drives in Waltair Division

The civil Defence personnel, under the monitoring of Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati, have been conducting safety awareness drives in the Waltair Division.

Distribution of pamphlets, counseling of passengers and frequent announcements were made on the public address systems to create awareness on the deaths on the railway tracks due to trespassing, open defecation on railway tracks, negligent boarding/deboarding, alighting trains on mid-sections by chain pulling etc. People were counselled to adhere to safety precautions, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appealed to the public not to trespass railway tracks. He told them about the dangers of trespassing, footboard travel, open defecation on the tracks, selfie spree, climbing on to coaches and pulling the alarm chain in midsection.

He said that officers and staff were counselling the travelling public with the help of Scouts and Guides, Civil Defence, through social media, and awareness at schools, colleges and at public places.