Visakhapatnam: protocol violation, user charges for garbage collection likely to rock GVMC council meeting on August 10

Civic body prepares a six-point agenda and a supplementary for the meet

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has a prepared six-point agenda for the council meeting, scheduled to be held on Wednesday. This apart another six-point supplementary agenda was also prepared by the corporation for approvals.

Most of the proposals in the main agenda are related to hiking pay scales and administrative sanctions. One of the proposals is related to passing a resolution for complete ban on single-use plastic. The officials also informed that as part of the ban, all tourist places in the city should also be made plastic-free zones. In the supplementary agenda, the GVMC has proposed to impose charges for garbage collection as per House Tax Slab Rates.

Issues related to protocol during official GVMC programmes, decision to collect charges for garbage pickup and a few other issues are likely to make the council meet a stormy affair.

Corporators of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the leadership of their floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, conducted a meeting on Tuesday. The corporators decided to raise the issue of protocol, user charges for garbage collection, alleged irregularities in the Mechanical Department, procurement of vehicles and a few other issues in the council meet.

Even the Left parties are criticising the proposal to amend user charges for garbage collection. On Wednesday, the Left parties have called for protests before the GVMC office against the user charges.

Some of the corporators are also planning to question the council regarding the increasing cases of seasonal diseases, especially dengue in the urban areas, and the steps taken by the corporation so far. Discussions on ward development plan and study tour for corporators are likely to be organised. Some of the corporators from opposition and Left parties are mulling to seek an early question hour for discussing issues rather than going with the proposals prepared by the GVMC.