Visakhapatnam Port Authority organises exhibition at RK Beach

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and directions from the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Viakhapatnam Port Authority organised an exhibition, here on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcased pictures and various equipment used by the port in the last 75 years.

The exhibition was inaugurated by K. Ramamohana Rao, Chairman,VPA, at RK Beach.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairman, T. Venugopal, secretary, and other officials were present.

The exhibition, will be open to the public up to May 5.