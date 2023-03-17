HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam police recover 200 lost mobile phones and hand over to owners

March 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DCP (crimes) G. Naganna showing the recovered mobile phones in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

DCP (crimes) G. Naganna showing the recovered mobile phones in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The city police have recovered around 200 lost mobile phones and handed them over to the owners here as part of mobile recovery programme.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crimes) G. Naganna said that Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has introduced "Chat-Bot", a web portal for registration of complaints through WhatsApp for those who have lost their mobile phones within the city limits. People who have lost their mobiles can send 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number 9490617916. The complainant receives a message with URL https://bit.ly/3gx10Gg and on tapping it, a form will be sent seeking details. The DCP said that the process makes it easy to receive complaints of lost mobiles, without filing an FIR and eliminating the need to go to the police station. The DCP said that the CCS teams were collecting the information and analysing possible technical data. The police teams have traced the present users and spoke to them and recovered the mobiles. The traced mobile phones are worth around ₹40 lakh, he added.

"The mobile phones were recovered at various places in States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, and various areas in Andhra Pradeshs. ACP (CCS) Sravan Kumar and CI (CCS) R. Satyanarayana were present.

