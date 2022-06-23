Visakhapatnam: Parliamentary Committee on law visits district court

The panel is on a stock-taking tour of courts across the country

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by Member of Parliament and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, visited Visakhapatnam District Court on Thursday as part of the committee’s ongoing tour of courts across the nation to assess the ground realities of the judicial infrastructure.

The committee had a detailed discussion with Principal District Judge A. Hari Haranatha Sharma, and registrars of the High Court of AP and other judges.

The committee also attended a meeting organised by the Visakhapatnam Bar Association.

Bar Association president Vydyula Ravindra Prasad explained the prevailing state of infrastructure at Visakhapatnam District Court in particular and subordinate courts in general.

He appraised the committee on the delayed progress of construction of the new court complex.

Mr. Ravindra also requested the committee to look into the issues relating to the existing infrastructure including furniture and urged the committee to submit a report to the ministry concerned.

Responding to Mr. Ravindra’s plea, Mr. Modi said he would make the necessary suggestions to the government.

He also advised the advocate fraternity to adapt to new technology and also suggested that e-filing of cases be made the norm.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Bar Association Y. Venu Gopal and members of the Bar Council of A.P. and a number of advocates.

The others members of the committee, drawn from both houses of Parliament, included P. Wilson, Suresh Kumar Pujari, Kalaven Mohanbhai Delkar, Sandhya Ray, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Pradip Kumar Chowdhary, Upendra Singh Rawat, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Veena Devi.