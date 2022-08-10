Visakhapatnam: organise rallies carrying the national flag, BJP urges people

Somu Veerraju leads ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in the city

Somu Veerraju leads ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in the city

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has called upon people to organise rallies, carrying the national flag, in all areas and to hoist the tricolour atop their houses, as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from August 13 to 15.

Mr. Veerraju led the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally along with ‘Prabhat Bheri’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati, party workers and leaders participated in the rally carrying the national flag.

The BJP State president said that the Union government wanted the tricolour to flutter atop the 20 crore homes all over India as part of the programme to celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence from the British rule. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme would commence on August 13 and by August 15 all the 20 crore homes in the country would be covered.

He said that people were voluntarily coming forward to hoist the flag. The objective of the programme was to ignite the spirit of patriotism among the citizens. He also called upon people to recall the massacre that occurred in Pakistan during partition on August 14. Indian citizens should also pay homage to those killed in the massacre in Pakistan, he said.