Visakhapatnam: NSTL scientist wins bronze medal in para table tennis championship

Tanguturi Ramu, Scientist ‘D’ of the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, has won a bronze medal in men’s singles event in the Para Table Tennis National Championship-2021, which was organized by Para Table Tennis Promotion Association jointly with Madhya Pradesh (MP) Table Tennis Association under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India.

He participated and represented Andhra Pradesh in the tournament which was conducted in Indore in Madhya Pradesh from April 27 to 30.

He won the medal in men’s singles event under Class-9 category for the first time in the history of para table tennis of Andhra Pradesh.

With this, he is now qualified to participate in International para table tennis tournaments, representing India.